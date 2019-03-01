Thrillist
Natural Light Is Bringing Back Its Massive 77-Pack of Beer

It was just last fall that Natural Light first introduced the concept of 77 Natties in a box. It had a woefully short lifespan of offering college sophomores one convenient box for all their cheap beer desires. 

For a limited time, Natural Light is bringing the absurdly heavy box o' beer back to shelves. Only this time, it's a variety pack that will include the just-released Naturdays brew, a light lager with a strawberry-lemonade twist. The party in a box will feature 29 Naturdays, 24 Natural Light, and 24 Natural Ice. 

Unfortunately, it will once again have a very limited run. The release is slated for March 1 and will only be available in South Padre, Texas. The spring break destination is the kind of place you'd want to lug around a 77-pack. You know, the kind of place where you could catch a show featuring ... [checks calendar] ... Pauly D

Anyway, the weirdly specific number of cans (five fewer and it'd be an even three cases) is a nod not to the year in which the original Suspiria hit screens, but to the year Natural Light was birthed into this world. That's a lot of cans and using some crude math it has to weigh around 60 pounds. Last time, the 77-pack retailed for about $30. The price this time around has not been confirmed, but you can rest assured that it was packaged with budget-conscious drinkers in mind. 

