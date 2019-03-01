Natural Light Is Bringing Back Its Massive 77-Pack of Beer

It was just last fall that Natural Light first introduced the concept of 77 Natties in a box. It had a woefully short lifespan of offering college sophomores one convenient box for all their cheap beer desires.
For a limited time, Natural Light is bringing the absurdly heavy box o' beer back to shelves. Only this time, it's a variety pack that will include the just-released Naturdays brew, a light lager with a strawberry-lemonade twist. The party in a box will feature 29 Naturdays, 24 Natural Light, and 24 Natural Ice.
Unfortunately, it will once again have a very limited run. The release is slated for March 1 and will only be available in South Padre, Texas. The spring break destination is the kind of place you'd want to lug around a 77-pack. You know, the kind of place where you could catch a show featuring ... [checks calendar] ... Pauly D?
Anyway, the weirdly specific number of cans (five fewer and it'd be an even three cases) is a nod not to the year in which the original Suspiria hit screens, but to the year Natural Light was birthed into this world. That's a lot of cans and using some crude math it has to weigh around 60 pounds. Last time, the 77-pack retailed for about $30. The price this time around has not been confirmed, but you can rest assured that it was packaged with budget-conscious drinkers in mind.
Why You Should Think Twice Before Drinking Airplane Coffee
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.