Natty Light Is Giving Out Free Beer All Year. Here's How to Get Some.

Natural Light, or Natty Light as we so lovingly know it, was the drink of our youth. If you didn't spend those early college years in a seedy frat basement, chugging from a lukewarm can and flirting with Matt the Beta president, were you even a college cliché?
Because Natty Light knows its reputation (and often leans into it), the brand is celebrating 21st birthdays big in 2020 by giving out free beer to anyone that hits the milestone. All you newly-minted 21 year-olds have to do is head over to the Beer Rebate site and prove your date of birth. Matt the Beta president is not the only Natty Light crypt keeper in town now.
But for those of you who have already surpassed your 21st -- and, somehow, not outgrown the memorable college refresher -- you can still get in on the action. The company is encouraging everyone to share their best birthday memories on social media, too. Tag #NattyBDay and @naturallightbeer on Instagram or @naturallight on Twitter and on the 21st of every month and the beer company might just repost your celebratory pic.
This isn't the first time the company has pulled such a stunt. Natty Light loves giving away free beer. In October, it gave free beer to anyone that unfollowed rival Miller Light and in April, there was the whole Masters promo -- ICYMI, you could win an entire year of beer if a golfer shot a birdie.
I never thought I'd say this, but can someone score me a fake ID claiming I'm 21 instead of 23. I wouldn't mind the free beer.
