Natty Light Is Unleashing Flavored Vodkas

Natural Light seems perpetually determined to meet its audience wherever they might be. That has previously included offering to pay student loans and putting the familiar logo on hard seltzer. (Oh, and don't forget about its fruity Naturdays beer.)

With a Natty Light hard seltzer already birthed into existence, the next liquid from the low-cost beer brand has to move in another direction. That direction is vodka, the company announced on August 30. Natural Light, a product of Anheuser-Busch InBev, has announced the launch of three new flavored vodkas, playing on flavors that feel very much at home on the shelf next to 12-packs of Naturdays.

The 30% ABV vodkas come in Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade. You're going to find them available immediately in 750ml and 50ml bottles. The sweetness in the vodka makes the vodkas easy to drink on their own, and, obviously, a nice fit for sticky-sweet summer cocktails.

The vodka is hitting shelves now and unlike other new alcohol products, it's not getting a test run in small markets. You're just going to be able to find it wherever you're currently buying your vodka and/or Natty Light.