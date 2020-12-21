Natty Light's Giving Out 2,021 Cases of Free Beer in January. Here's How to Get It.

2020 might go down as the single most chaotic year of our lifetime. And as such, it's safe to assume we're all ready for it to just end. Natty Light is no exception. The beer maker is celebrating the new—hopefully, better—year the best way it knows how: with free beer.

Between January 1 and January 7, Natural Light is giving away 2,021 cases of its original brew so you can ring in 2021 the right way. It's simple, too. Just hit up social media with the hashtags #FINALLY21 and #Sweepstakes for the chance to snag one for yourself.

"We know there have been some bright spots this year and we’re happy to have been a part of many of them, but the reality is, our fans are ready to move on from 2020," VP of US value brands at Anheuser-Busch Daniel Blake said in a statement. “We’re giving them a small token of our appreciation for toughing out this year with us, and hope they raise an ice cold Natty this New Year’s to getting back to making epic memories."