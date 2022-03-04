Natty Light Will Give You Free Beer for a Year if You Get a Mullet

Natural Light, the beer brand affectionately known as Natty Light, has in recent years unleashed flavored vodka, seltzers, and even freeze pops. But now, the brand is going back to its 1977 roots with a new sweepstakes that could give fans a year’s worth of free beer if they grow a mullet. The company is celebrating 45 years of selling beers with a relaunch that includes limited-edition 1977-inspired vintage cans. And to really get fans in the mood, the it wants you to fully embrace one of the most iconic hairstyles of the era, the mullet. Natty Light will sweeten the sweepstakes by paying for winners' haircuts as well.

To enter, post a photo of your mullet with the hashtags #NattyVintage and #Sweepstakes on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You also have to follow Natural Light on those same social channels in order to qualify. From there, 100 mullet-tastic people will be chosen to win a $50 prepaid card to be used to cover the haircut and another $30 prepaid card to be used to purchase two 24-packs of Natural Light Vintage for the month of March. But that’s not all. Winning this sweepstakes doesn’t have to be a one-time thing. Previous winners who continue to post pictures of their glorious mullets with the appropriate hashtags each month will be eligible to continue to win a $30 prepaid card every month. In total, Natty Light will be giving out 720 prepaid cards, but the brand will be giving away five fewer cards each following month. But come on… If you enter each month for the rest of the year, you could win up to nine times.

To qualify for the month of March fans can post a picture of their mullet to social media from now until March 31, 2022. And if you need a little inspiration, take a look at Natty Light's Twitter for some hilarious pictures of celebrities with juicy mullets.

