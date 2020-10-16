Natty Light Wants to Take You on a Beer-Filled Private Flight to Nowhere

Many of us dream of flying on a private jet, but few of us will ever get the chance. At least, under normal circumstances. Natural Light wants to help change that with a special, “nattified” private jet experience.

Natty Light’s all-new “Natural Flight” is an opportunity for lucky light beer drinkers to scratch their luxury itch and enjoy their favorite brews from high in the clouds. Just don’t expect to get too far. The “Natural Flight” is a flight to nowhere, meaning you’ll take off from and land at the same airport.

This one-of-a-kind experience is only for one lucky Natty Light fan and their friends, and the competition is sure to be fierce. The winner will get to fly with three of their closest friends on a perk-packed private jet that includes TVs, gaming systems, good food, and Natty Light beer. That last part is a given.

“Whether it’s concerts of life on campus, cancellations have become an unfortunate new normal for our fans these past six months. When airlines began selling flights to nowhere, we knew it was our chance to create another unique experience for the Natty community,” Daniel Blake, vice president of US value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a statement. “So, we’re offering the chance for the ultimate change of scenery to our fans, who now more than ever, deserve some excitement back in their lives.”

Plenty of people are going to want to get in on this giveaway, so here’s what you need to know: To win, write a post on social media about what you would name your private jet and why. Use the hashtags #NaturalFlight and #Contest to get them seen and then sit pretty until decision day. The contest will be open until October 20.

Imagine the pics you could snap from that private jet and how jealous the rest of us will be.