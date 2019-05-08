This Summer Job With Natty Light Involves Drinking Beer & Making $40 an Hour

It sure seems like the best internships always go to the best students. (Or the students with the right connections.) Companies say they want students with a 4.0 GPA, experience sucking up, or other qualifications. (Air quotes implied.)
Natural Light, as you might expect, isn't as interested in those kinds of qualifications. The company that launched stunts like paying off student loan debt and making an impossible-to-carry 77-pack is offering an eight-week summer internship that sounds a little more in line with the brand's identity. It also sounds like it's in the wheelhouse of students who are interested in a 77-pack of Natty.
The internship application process opens on May 8, and the job description says they're looking for someone "Natty qualified." They want "an intern who made the most of their college years, had a great time along the way, and will use that momentum to kickstart their career."
To apply, you must be at least 21, because there is certainly drinking involved in the gig. What else would you expect? You'll also attend events as a brand ambassador, create content for social channels, do product research ("yes, it's what you think it is"), design swag, and manage a vlog that documents your internship.
It is a paid internship, though the listing doesn't specify what you'll be getting. However, a representative tells Thrillist that "the amount equates to an annual starting salary of $83,200 or roughly $40 an hour." Though, you won't be working for a full year. The representative said that the eight-week period's salary would have an "approximate retail value" of $12,800. That's, like, enough to buy 12,800 cans of Natural Light.
