Here’s How to See the ‘Most Expensive’ Work of Art in the World

Art and education have a lot in common. You can find them both outside of august institutions. Their psychic value can be subjective. And yet oftentimes, art and education come with prohibitively high price tags.

Natural Light Beer is illustrating these points with a temporary art installation in New York City. From now through January 16, its “Da Vinci of Debt” is on view in Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall. “The most expensive piece of art in the world,” according to a press release, is composed of 2,600 diplomas, which, per Natural Light’s math (each four-year college degree is worth $180,000) amounts to a work valued at about $470 million. Many of the framed diplomas are spherically suspended in the air from about eye level to the ceiling, giving the piece a tornado-like appearance.