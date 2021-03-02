Natural Light Just Unleashed a Fruity New Naturdays Beer

When Natty Light surfaces in conversation, many of us think of low-cost blue cans. It has, however, also garnered fans with its hard seltzer, giant high-ABV Daddy cans of boozy lemonade, and the strawberry lemonade-flavored Naturdays.

For the first time since the original hit shelves in early 2019, Natural Light is expanding the Naturdays family. (Though, Daddy comes pretty close without having the actual name on the label.) So, move over Mike's Hard Lemonade seltzers, flamingo-laden cans of Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade are now bringing summery vibes to the liquor store. It's a fruity lager with, like the original release, a sessionable ABV.

Spring break, like every other thing, is not like it would be in other years. But tossing back a few Naturdays will make you feel like it's spring break in college again, especially because you can get it in a 30-pack of 12-ounce cans or a six-pack of 16-ounce cans, among other packaging options.

Of course, the cans arrive with a spring break contest. You can tag five friends -- the company is calling them your "cabana crew" -- and use the hashtags #Naturdays and #Sweepstakes on Instagram to win a trip to a tropical deserted island. That distant oasis will ensure that your spring break trek is properly socially distanced.