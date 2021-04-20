Natty Light Is Making Naturdays Freeze Pops & You Can Get Paid $25K to Sell Them

It appears that 8% is the magic number of the summer.

Natural Light is taking its surprisingly good Naturdays beer to the next level with Naturdays Frozen Icicles, which are ice pops that come with an 8% ABV. That'd be the same ABV as the much-discussed White Claw Surge and Smirnoff Smash. Though, these come in a significantly smaller size than the 16-ounce can both of the others arrive inside.

Natty is putting the Icicles out in both of its Naturdays flavors, Strawberry Lemonade and Pineapple Lemonade. You'll be able to nab them in a 12-count variety pack with both flavors.

To promote the ridiculous but alluring new beer delivery system, the company is hiring an intern to staff the traveling Lemonade Shack its launching this summer. The intern will hawk freeze pops and post to social media throughout the warm months, getting paid $40 an hour. Plus, if you sell out at each stop, you'll net a very nice $25,000 performance bonus.

To apply to be the summer intern, Natty is asking applicants to post a 30-second Icicle sales pitch that you'd use in the lemonade stand. Post that to social with the hashtags #contest and #nattyintern, and you've already applied. If that sounds like too much work, you can always just drink -- or is it eat? -- an Icicle when they become available near you.