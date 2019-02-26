Natural Light Just Unleashed a Strawberry-Lemonade Beer Named Naturdays

You remember Natural Light. You bought it in college and could fill a shelf of your fridge with whatever coins you found between the couch cushions. Like most cheap, light beers, it's basically been unchanged since it rolled out in the 70s. Now, it's introducing something new to portmanteau your Saturday night.
Natural Light has just launched a strawberry lemonade version of the light lager called Naturdays. The announcement stops short of calling it a shandy, instead it plays up the sessionable ABV and "phenomenal strawberry lemonade flavor." (No, it won't be available in those massive 77-packs.)
It would seem to be targeting people who don't identify as beer drinkers, with the announcement saying, "Beer might not be for everyone… but Naturdays certainly are." They seem to be taking a note from Leinenkugel's whose Summer Shandy is the most popular shandy in the country. The brewery also proudly claims that a significant percentage of the people who drink Summer Shandy don't identify as beer drinkers outside of shandy.
Where to buy Naturdays
Natural Light's Naturdays will start to roll out to stores across the country immediately. If your local liquor store carries Natural Light, Naturdays could be hitting the shelves in the very near future.
