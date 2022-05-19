Natural Light Is Celebrating Memorial Day by Giving Away Free Beer if It Rains
The iconic brand is also celebrating by dropping a fruity new beer flavor.
It's one of the best times of the year. The weather is finally cooperating and everyone's second-favorite patriotic holiday is right around the corner—Memorial Day. This year, to celebrate a new flavor and the federal holiday, Natural Light is offering fans free beer. But there's one stipulation: it has to rain.
Yep, this Memorial Day weekend, the iconic beer brand is offering fans free cases if and only if it rains. Fear not, beer fans, we may not be looking at clear skies for the holiday. According to the brand, "the Farmer's Almanac is predicting clouds or rain across every region of the US this Memorial Day Weekend."
The new flavor, here to kick MDW off with a bag, is Naturdays Red, White & Blueberry Lemonade beer. The fruity beer features vibrant blueberry and lemonade flavors, and Americana-inspired packaging, which makes it a great drink for a patriotic (or regular) summer weekend of fun.
To keep to its word, Natural Light will be tracking 36 states across the US from Friday to Monday, May 27 to 30, for rain. Whether it's a downpour, sprinkle, or something in between, all fans have to do is upload a receipt for a case of Naturdays to Natural Light's website and you'll be reimbursed. A free case of fruity beer in the summertime? Sounds like a good MDW to me.