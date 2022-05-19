Natural Light Is Celebrating Memorial Day by Giving Away Free Beer if It Rains

It's one of the best times of the year. The weather is finally cooperating and everyone's second-favorite patriotic holiday is right around the corner—Memorial Day. This year, to celebrate a new flavor and the federal holiday, Natural Light is offering fans free beer. But there's one stipulation: it has to rain.

Yep, this Memorial Day weekend, the iconic beer brand is offering fans free cases if and only if it rains. Fear not, beer fans, we may not be looking at clear skies for the holiday. According to the brand, "the Farmer's Almanac is predicting clouds or rain across every region of the US this Memorial Day Weekend."