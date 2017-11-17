The Navy Is Mad at Some Pilots for Drawing a Giant Penis in the Sky

A group of pilots with a flare for the artistic have been served a stern reprimand from the Navy for drawing a giant penis in the sky. On Wednesday, people in Okanogan County, Washington looked toward the heavens and found an enormous dick staring back at them. And they snapped multiple photos of the airborne schlong:
After the pilots, who were based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, were called out for their portrait on social media, the Navy issued a statement condemning the drawing. Speaking with local outlet KREM 2, a Navy spokesperson implied this was not an official dong of the US Navy, noting the display wasn't part of a formalized drill. "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable," the statement said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also responded to requests for comment, stating that suggestive skywritings cannot be policed unless there is a safety threat. (Death from above, it seems, does not come in the form of a penis-shaped vapor trail). So with the government seemingly powerless to stop aerial penis drawings, you might just have to get used to this kind of thing.
