The NBA Gets Roasted in This Hilarious New 'Bad Lip Reading' Video

The 2017-2018 NBA season may have just wrapped up, but that doesn't meant you can't still enjoy some of what it had to offer. For starters, you can still get free Taco Bell on Wednesday, June 13 thanks to the victorious Golden State Warriors, and there's a newly minted LeBron James meme that will be paying off for years to come. However, if you're looking for a slightly more ridiculous look back on what went down on the court this year, Bad Lip Reading has you covered.
Behold The Super Bowl For Cat Lovers
This latest comedic masterpiece from the expert overdubbers behind the Bad Lip Reading series provides an alternate version of the real on-court banter and confrontations between a number of NBA players, coaches, and refs this year. It's the latest in the celebrated BLR catalog, which already includes takes on everything from the Royal Wedding, to Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, and the NFL. As you'd expect, it's completely nonsensical. And wonderful.
You need to watch the whole thing to fully appreciate it, but expect to see star players discussing the Illuminati, angry coaches screaming about their stolen potions, some whimpering cheerleaders, and refs questioning whether or not they're naked.
There's also an incredible version of Fergie's already-bonkers rendition of the National Anthem.
And if you're in the mood for a brutally funny NBA-centric double-feature, may we suggest also watching Jimmy Kimmel's latest "Mean Tweets" segment.
