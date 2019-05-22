Everyone Is (Probably) Getting Free Taco Bell, Thanks to Basketball

Whether you worship professional basketball or don't know the difference between a free throw and a foul, anyone who loves free tacos has a good reason to follow the 2019 NBA Finals. Taco Bell is once again launching a massive nationwide free food deal during this year's big hoops tournament.
For the third year in a row, the Gordita gods at Taco Bell are blessing the country with a huge "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" promotion during the NBA Finals, promising everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco if a road team wins a game on a home team's court during the tournament. On Thursday, the brand confirmed its bringing back the popular giveaway once the Finals kick off on May 30. Considering the deal's been triggered every year it's been offered, odds are looking good that a free taco is in everyone's future.
“We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing -- rooting for tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's global Chief Brand Officer, in a press release. “Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco.”
Here's the brass tacks on the deal: the first time a road team wins a game on the home team's court during the Finals, everyone will automatically be eligible to pick up a free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, June 18 from 2pm-6pm (local time) from any participating US location.
Last year, the deal was triggered during game three, when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 110-102. And while it's still unclear which team will face off against GSW in the 2019 Finals, if there's anything worth putting allegiances aside for, it's free tacos.
