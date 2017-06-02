Kimmel Takes Extraordinarily 'Mean Tweets' to the NBA Finals

Jimmy Kimmel's hilariously evil "Mean Tweets" segment returned Thursday to welcome the start of the NBA Finals. Instead of Barack Obama or Oscar-nominated actors and actresses, Kimmel brought in some NBA talent -- current players, legends, and analysts -- to read some particularly mean burns about themselves.
For the most part, players got a kick out of the insults. Clippers' center DeAndre Jordan loses it after reading, "I bet DeAndre Jordan is so bad at free throws because his eyes are so close together." Harsh.
Even flat earth
believer joker Shaq gets in on it, despite the ridicule he's endured lately because of his weird toes. “What is that thing where your big toe should be?” broadcaster Ernie Johnson asked Shaq earlier in the week, summing up what everyone was thinking.
Everyone from Paul George to Mike Conley, Doc Rivers to Magic Johnson joined in the fun. Though, the Mailman Karl Malone wasn't having it. He starts one and then jokingly walks off.
Watch the full thing above and then get a bonus mean tweet from Shaq below in the preview that came out Wednesday night.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be airing special primetime episodes every night of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
