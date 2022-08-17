The Largest NBA Fan Destination in the World Will Be in Brazil

There will be virtual reality experiences, an NBA themed restaurant, opportunities to get photos taken, and a showcase of authentic NBA memorabilia and NBA inspired art. There will also be an NBA store and basketball related activities. It really seems like the ultimate destination for anyone who schedules their lives around the playoffs.

"Opening the largest NBA fan destination in the world in Gramado speaks to the momentum for basketball in Brazil and our commitment to providing our passionate fans across the country with unique experiences," said NBA Latin America Licensing and Retail Vice President Sergio Perrella in a press release. "We can't wait to welcome fans and families to this first-of-its-kind immersive basketball destination where they will be able to celebrate their love of the game in new and creative ways."

All of the details surrounding the park, including the exact date of its opening and the cost of entry, have yet to be announced. But, if you or someone you love are NBA superfans, and you want one more reason to visit Brazil, maybe you can start exploring the cost of flight tickets now. And if you can't justify flying all the way down to South America for one experience, check out Thrillist's other suggestions for what you must see in Brazil.