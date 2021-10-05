NBA Star Jimmy Butler Is Selling Coffee Again, this Time for $500

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler created a pop-up coffee shop out of pure necessity in the NBA bubble, charging an infamous $20 a cup. Now, he's bringing Big Face Coffee to the masses with an even heftier price tag.

The professional basketball player, who began whipping up fresh brews from his French Press during the Finals, saw an entrepreneurial opportunity and took it.

"The reasoning behind [the name Big Face Coffee] was when we first got into the Bubble during the pandemic, I remember opening up our per diem and it was like $2,080 in there. Basically 20 $100 bills and four $20 bills," Butler told People. "So I'm thinking, okay, if I charge $20 for a cup, all I got to do is get somebody for a good cup of coffee. You're going to run out of $20 and they're going to come back with these $100 bills, a.k.a big faces. Whenever they hand me the hundred, I'm going to be like, 'Whoops, sorry. I don't have change. Thank you for paying a hundred dollars for a cup of coffee.' Never really worked that way but the idea was genius."

In partnership with Shopify, Butler has created a custom-made NFT (non-fungible token) box for $500. It features four of his coffee blends sourced from Guatemala, Brazil, Honduras, and El Salvador. The NFT details the origin, class, score, region, variety, process, farm, and flavor notes, the outlet reports.

Now, as for how to prepare the blends, Butler's naturally got notes, advising beginners to jump in with a pour-over style.

"I do want to open stores and coffee shops after my career, but that's just because I really love coffee," Butler said. "I really want to sit down and just talk with people over coffee."