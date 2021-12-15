A Missing Dog Was Reunited with Its Family After 2 Long Years

Two years after losing their canine companion, one Nebraska family was miraculously reunited with its pooch.

According to KETV, in 2019, Yesenia Madrigal and Richard Figueroa lost their dog, Max, while living in El Paso, Texas. According to the couple, someone left their gate open and the family dog escaped. Then, six months ago, Madrigal and Figueroa packed up and moved to Omaha, Nebraska. However, before she left, the ever-hopeful Madrigal updated her contact information with the American Kennel Association.

Two weeks ago, the family received a phone call saying that the 13-year-old canine had just been found five minutes away from their old home. Fortunately, Max was microchipped.

Because money was tight, a GoFundMe account was set up so the family could fly back to Texas to retrieve Max. However, just as the account went up, a man, mysteriously only known as Berry, reached out offering to pay for the family's expenses to reunite them with their long-lost canine. Pet and owners were reunited, just in time for the holidays.