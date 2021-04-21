Necco Chocolate Wafers Will Return to Store Shelves This Spring

We are truly living in the golden age of food fandom—an era when the lines of communication between customers and companies has never been more clear. Smorz cereal, Kellogg’s cereal straws, and, um, potatoes, have all made recent returns to store shelves and menus after consumer demands, and now Necco chocolate wafers are back, too. The move comes almost a year after the company relaunched its original line.

"Once we brought back the original assorted roll of Necco wafers this past summer, the demand for the Chocolate Roll was almost instantaneous," Diana Eschhofen, Spangler Candy's corporate communications director said in a statement. "We know this has been a long-awaited return, and we're ready to give chocolate candy lovers something they've been missing."

But what even is a Necco wafer? Its maker's website is long on modest assertions (it’s “very portable” and first came into existence as an "exciting new candy”), but short on evocative product description. It’s been a while, but we’ve previously described them as having some similarities to Sweethearts. And anyone with a better memory may detect a slight difference in the rerelease. Or not!

“The new chocolate wafer is where true connoisseurs may detect a slight difference in taste,” a press release reads. “Due to a minor improvement made in the cooking process, the chocolate wafers found in the original roll and now the chocolate roll are crafted to have a richer cocoa flavor. Whether noticeable or not, the rolls will still revive the sweet feelings of nostalgia that come with unwrapping and savoring each delectable wafer.”

Chocolate Necco wafers are available online now, and they’re expected to hit store shelves this spring.