Neil deGrasse Tyson Destroyed the Supermoon Hype in a Brutal Twitter Rant

Neil deGrasse Tyson -- the beloved astrophysicist, celestial tie collector, and America's No. 1 space enthusiast -- is not a fan of the supermoon. At least, he thinks the dazzling lunar phenomenon, which lit up the night sky over the weekend, is super overrated. In a series of tweets spanning half an hour on Sunday morning, he brutally schooled everyone on why supermoons aren't very super at all.
Tyson launched into his supermoon smackdown with a seemingly unprovoked tweet in which he claims supermoons are unworthy of their super monicker, and presumably, all the hype and headlines they tend to generate.
It's a savage critique, especially considering Tyson's authority on all things space. You'd think he would encourage people to take the time to look up to witness and photograph the ever-so-slightly larger pie in the sky like other space enthusiasts as well as the folks at NASA. Then again, you have to admit he makes some damn good points in a handful of subsequent tweets:
Well, damn. With piping hot tweets like that, it's a good thing the moon is more than 238,000 miles away and surrounded by the vacuum of space.
As you can imagine, Tyson's supermoon reality elicited a mix of confusion, agreement, strong feelings about pizza, and memes:
The bottom line: Don't worry, moon. You'll always be a supermoon to us. All you're missing is a cape.
