Twitter Has a Lot of Thoughts About This $7,100 Hot Dog Couch

People who grew up with leather couches know that expensive furniture can be bad. With wealth comes some degree of depravity, for what college-quality couches lose in texture they often make up for in cushiness and comfort. Expensive furniture can also, apparently, be in the shape of a backyard favorite, as is the case with Neiman Marcus’ $7,100 hot dog couch.
I know what you’re thinking: Do rich people put tomatoes on their hot dogs? Where do I put the wiener when I want to sit like a normal person (lol)? Why, God? What does it all mean?
Well, take a lesson from artist Andy Warhol, who once said, “If you want to know all about Andy Warhol, just look at the surface of my paintings and films and me, and there I am. There's nothing behind it.” Basically, the hotdog couch is what it is, and its artistic truth lies baldly on the surface: “I am a hot dog,” The Hot Dog Couch says.
So, let us look at this furniture together. Notice what courses through your veins. Is it anger? Is it confusion? Is it profound loneliness, brought on by the realization that you don’t need a two-seater couch folded hot dog style, only a $5,000 burger chair made for one?
Well, Twitter had thoughts, too:
Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So Take Over LA's Premier Foodie Event
As for me? I’m just mad the designers had a bias towards mustard. </3
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.