News

This Pro Eater Devoured a 2.2-Pound Burrito in Just 95 Seconds

By Published On 05/14/2017 By Published On 05/14/2017
YouTube/Nela Zisser

Trending

related

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer Returned to 'SNL' to Kiss Trump

related

'SNL' Roasted Trump Over a Week of Confusing Behavior

related

Scorpion Delays Flight and Of Course It's United

related

Unprepared Reporter's Yawn Is Terribly Timed

If you're hungry enough, you can probably devour an entire burrito in a matter of minutes with ease. Competitive eater and model Nela Zisser, however, takes the lunchtime feeding frenzy to the next level by eating -- dare we say inhaling -- a 1kg (2.2lb) burrito in just 95 seconds in her latest video on YouTube. Yes, really.

Zisser, the professional eating machine you may remember from that time she ate 50 Krispy Kreme donuts in one sitting, recently took on the annual Big Burrito Challenge at Mad Mex (an Australian chain) and made it look like anything but a challenge. More like an afternoon snack. 

Watch as she absolutely demolishes the massive bundle of beans, rice, meat, cheese, and more with a nearly nonstop series of big bites and seemingly little to no chewing. After just over a minute and a half and a couple of sips of water, only a few fallen beans and other drippings from the massive burrito remain. With a final time of 1:35, she comes in well under the 1:44 it took her to do the same challenge two years ago

In case you need some perspective on how big the burrito was, consider that a burrito from Chipotle weighs in around a pound and a half. So, if you think about it, she ate the equivalent of a whole Chipotle burrito and half of another one in just 95 seconds. Damn. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can barely finish a Chipotle burrito most of the time. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Don't Make Your Mom Breakfast in Bed For Mother's Day
News

related

READ MORE
Here's Why You Should Never CC Your Boss on Group Emails
News

related

READ MORE
This Giant Sea Monster Washed On Shore And No One Knows What It Is
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More