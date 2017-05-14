This Pro Eater Devoured a 2.2-Pound Burrito in Just 95 Seconds

If you're hungry enough, you can probably devour an entire burrito in a matter of minutes with ease. Competitive eater and model Nela Zisser, however, takes the lunchtime feeding frenzy to the next level by eating -- dare we say inhaling -- a 1kg (2.2lb) burrito in just 95 seconds in her latest video on YouTube. Yes, really.
Zisser, the professional eating machine you may remember from that time she ate 50 Krispy Kreme donuts in one sitting, recently took on the annual Big Burrito Challenge at Mad Mex (an Australian chain) and made it look like anything but a challenge. More like an afternoon snack.
Watch as she absolutely demolishes the massive bundle of beans, rice, meat, cheese, and more with a nearly nonstop series of big bites and seemingly little to no chewing. After just over a minute and a half and a couple of sips of water, only a few fallen beans and other drippings from the massive burrito remain. With a final time of 1:35, she comes in well under the 1:44 it took her to do the same challenge two years ago.
In case you need some perspective on how big the burrito was, consider that a burrito from Chipotle weighs in around a pound and a half. So, if you think about it, she ate the equivalent of a whole Chipotle burrito and half of another one in just 95 seconds. Damn.
