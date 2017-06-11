This Model Devoured 50 Krispy Kreme Donuts In One Sitting

If you're anything like us, "donut eating challenge" is basically what happens when you're first to the box of donuts left in the office kitchen. But for model and competitive eater Nela Zisser, the phrase typically involves shoveling enormous stacks of the sugary dough rings in her mouth, as evidenced by a new video in which she pounds 50 Krispy Kreme original glazed donuts in a matter of minutes.
As seen in the video, the giant pile of glazed donuts was no match for Zisser, who managed to scarf down every single one of them in just 24 minutes and 29 seconds. That's about six minutes less than the time it'll take you to burn off the number of calories in an average donut with moderate exercise. Oh, and speaking of calories, the 50 donuts Zisser ate in the video totaled approximately 9,500 calories and weighed in at 5.4lbs. Damn.
By the way, Krispy Kreme will give you a free dozen original glazed donuts when you buy a dozen donuts on Thursday, April 28th, in celebration of National Super Hero Day. It's perhaps the perfect opportunity to stage your own donut eating challenge, although we recommend flipping your super hero cape around to make a bib. Sugary glaze flakes on your shirt are not cute.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could really, really go for a glazed donut (or three) right now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.