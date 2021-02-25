You Can Get Paid $1,000 to Watch Bond Movies

Given 007’s outsized imprint on pop culture, we aren’t sure whether the 24 existing James Bond movies sounds like a lot, not very many, or the exact right amount. We do know that, with the 25th set for release soon, we’re about to spy an uptick in all things involving the agent. We recently learned via very sophisticated and dangerous surveillance techniques, for example, that the website Nerd Bear will pay one person $1,000 to watch all two dozen films over the course of 30 days. Just kidding, it was on Travel & Leisure.

To apply, fill out an application detailing why you’re the best viewer for the job. “Your enthusiasm for the franchise will play a big part in our selection process,” according to the site, so dust off those deep Bond references now. One applicant will be selected to receive a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies on Prime, watch all 51+ hours, and complete a worksheet to receive the $1000, which works out to about $19.60 an hour.

The lucky “dream job” hire will also get a $50 AMC gift card to catch No Time to Die when it’s expected to be released in October. That should be at least enough for your ticket and a small popcorn.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.