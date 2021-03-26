Nerf Will Pay You $10K a Month to Make Videos on Social Media

If you've been admonished for spending too much time on your phone lip-syncing, making whipped coffee, and singing Fleetwood Mac, your moment has arrived.

Nerf -- yes, the company with toy blasters that shoot foam darts -- is launching a search for a dream "job." You can get paid $10,000 a month for three months to run Nerf's TikTok page. The temporary position is called the Nerf Chief TikTok Officer (CTO) and is definitely geared toward someone who lives on social media.

Nerf's job description says you'll spend "up to" three months developing "strategy (read: give our marketing team some clout), [creating] content (make 10-12 epic Nerf TikTok videos each month), and ultimately [setting] the tone for Nerf’s debut on the social platform." Not terrible duties for a solid, albeit temporary, salary.

The company will be making its TikTok debut by prompting people to post videos about Nerf. The application asks potential Nerf CTOs to post "their best Nerf-related TikTok video" with the hashtag #NerfApplication and @Nerf before April 4. That video can earn you finalist status, but at that point, the company will require a formal application and interview. If you get the gig, it'll be remote, and they're hoping you can start mid-April.