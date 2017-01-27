This New Nerf Gun Fires Foam Balls at 70mph, and It Looks Cool as Hell in Action



There’s just so much stimuli out there today, even Nerf guns have to do crazy things to keep people entertained. The Nemesis MXVII-1oK is one great example, as it boasts a massive barrel capable of storing 100 darts. It also shoots these darts at 70mph, in case you’re interested in punishing your friends.

If you’re privy to Nerf-speak, the Rival Nemesis MXVII-1oK shoots its foam balls out of a horizontal flywheel system, and is powered by six D-size batteries -- or a Nerf battery pack, depending upon your preference. Perhaps best of all, though, is this blaster’s reloading capabilities. With this revamped model, you can pour all 100 balls into the hopper at once, instead of reloading them one-by-one. This makes the possibilities for rapid-firing even better. Observe: