Nervous Flyers Share Their Top Tips for Flight Anxiety

"People who aren't nervous [fliers,] how do you do it?" they asked in the post. They then continued, "I always thought everyone on flights was a little nervous. But then I overheard some people talking about it at the airport and they were saying they could sleep fine on planes, and didn't stress over little bumps, and had no problem going through turbulence without panicking. Now I'm realizing I am probably a more nervous than average [flier] and looking to improve a little. So [does] anyone have advice for how you get through flights without panicking?"

There are, however, some tips on how to relieve that flight-related stress. One user on Reddit recently turned to the r/Travel community to ask for advice, and was met with a slew of comments aimed at helping out.

Intrusive thoughts usually get to us when you least want them around, and for some of us, traveling by plane is a huge trigger for them. Nervous fliers know this well—before the plane takes off, you mentally check the boxes of all the worst-case scenarios, and if you can't really pull the brakes, you end up spiraling and having a very negative flight experience.

One of the top comments, which received around 1,300 upvotes or likes, suggests the "make it a habit" route. "Fly more," the comment reads. "It gets routine…boring." It's like facing your fears. It might not work for everyone, but for some of us, directly experiencing what troubles us in a consistent way can help us mentally size the problem down.

Another popular take, instead, is that of resorting to good ole statistics and numbers. "Just think that [it's] safer than a bus or a car," reads another comment. "And then I think about arriving at my destination." Another Redditor quickly jumped on this thread, and proceeded to share their routine in more detail. "I'm a very numbers driven person," they said. "So I think about the number of flights in any given day, from any given airport, from anywhere in the world, and then think about how many crashes that occur, and the possibility that mine could be one of them. And then I compare it to the near misses I see regularly when driving, and the accidents we hear about night after night on the news, and realize that I'm much safer in the air than I am trusting all the other fools I'm sharing a road with."

Or, if stats aren't really your thing, other Reddit users suggest taking the research route. One person, for example, pointed out that modern planes can actually handle a large amount of turbulence, and doing research on that could potentially help you "soothe that worry."

Finally, you also have the option of getting out of your head and looking around you. As one user points out, looking at the flight crew who are "just doing their job relaxedly" definitely helps in two different ways. On one hand, you can mimic their attitude, and suddenly feel more at ease. On the other hand, if they're relaxed and fine after flying almost everyday, it means that there is nothing to worry about, and you'll almost certainly be fine as well.