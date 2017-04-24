Today May Be Your Last Chance at Getting an NES Classic Edition at Best Buy

Although the NES Classic Edition has been sadly out of stock at most major retailers since it first launched last November, Nintendo recently announced it is discontinuing the throwback gaming system as of this month. Best Buy, however, appears to have received a shipment of the consoles, and it's making them available to customers.
The big box retailer announced via Twitter on Sunday night that "limited quantities" of the NES Classic Edition would be available at its brick-and-mortar stores at the start of business on Monday morning.
The new inventory could very well be your last shot at getting your hands on the nostalgia-inducing gaming system, which includes 30 pre-programmed classic Nintendo games, for the suggested retail price of $60. Best Buy is also offering discounts on accessories for the system, which makes sense considering it won't be available for much longer. Of course, you can always shell out double or even triple the price for the console on reseller sites and third parties, if you really need to experience old-school Donkey Kong and Super Mario Bros. that badly.
Best Buy didn't specify how many NES Classic Edition systems it is offering at stores, but it's more than safe to say they won't be around for very long on Monday. As a report by The Verge explains, some Best Buy stores in NYC are implementing a ticketing system and will sell the devices on a first-come, first-served basis, so calling ahead and showing up early at your local store seems like your best bet.
Some locations, like the Best Buy north of Houston Street in New York City, have already sold out as of this morning.
"Here's the problem," one hapless customer, who was supposed to be at work, explained to Thrillist. "We came here thinking they'd give out tickets when the store opened at 10am. They actually started selling them around 7:30 in front of the store."
"We figured we'd just try, but the guy inside said they'd already given tickets out. There's no more tickets," he said.
Welp. That doesn't sound too promising. At this point, you can always just hold off and wait for the SNES Classic Edition rumored to come out later this year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.