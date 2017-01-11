This Hack Lets You Add More Games to Your NES Classic Edition

Nintendo's tiny, nostalgia-inducing NES Classic Edition comes preloaded with 30 classic games like Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and PAC-MAN as well as a game-changing "Suspend Point" feature. But if that's not enough to transport you back to 1986, it looks like someone's finally managed to hack the retro gaming console to add dozens of additional games.

Word of the inevitable modification emerged on Reddit over the weekend with some users claiming they were able to get a total of 90 games onto the machine, according to a report by Polygon. The hack takes advantage of how the NES Classic Edition is essentially a simple Linux computer running Nintendo's proprietary software and an emulator for the classic games.