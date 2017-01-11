Best Buy Reveals How to Buy an NES Classic Edition at Its Stores Today

In the weeks since Nintendo's new NES Classic Edition launched and promptly sold out across the board, big retailers like Walmart, Urban Outfitters, and most recently, Amazon, have sold a trickle of the nostalgia-inducing consoles via sporadic flash sales. Now, Best Buy is gearing up to launch a similar flash sale at its stores on Tuesday and just dropped all the details you'll need to get your hands one of the mini gaming devices.
In a recent blog post, the tech and appliance retailer confirmed it will offer "limited quantities" of the NES Classic Edition at more than 1,000 of its big box store locations across the country on Tuesday, December 20th in a giant, Black Friday-style flash sale. Each store will offer the throwback gaming system on a first-come, first-served basis with a ticketing system, meaning they'll only hand out as many tickets as there NES Classics available, according to the company. Unsurprisingly, there's a limit of just one per person, but it could very well be your best shot at finally getting one of the damn things before Christmas.
If you're planning on lining up for one, Best Buy strongly recommends you get to your local store "ahead of time," which we're assuming is corporate-speak for pitch a tent and freeze your ass off waiting in the wee hours of the morning, or something like that. Unfortunately, Best Buy will not sell the NES Classic via its online store as part of flash sale, per the blog post. It's as if this week wasn't stressful enough already with other last minute holiday shopping and travel plans.
GameStop is also selling limited stock console this week. Should both options fail, you can always pay triple or more for an NES Classic Edition from a third-party seller if you're desperate, although a huge part of the NES Classic's appeal is that you get 30 classic Nintendo games -- Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., PAC-Man, and more -- for just 60 bucks. That and hours of '80s nostalgia, of course. On the bright side, you'll at least be able to play Super Mario Run on your iPhone or iPad if you're still unable to nab buy the sought-after console. In any case, good luck out there.
