Best Buy Reveals How to Buy an NES Classic Edition at Its Stores Today

If you're planning on lining up for one, Best Buy strongly recommends you get to your local store "ahead of time," which we're assuming is corporate-speak for pitch a tent and freeze your ass off waiting in the wee hours of the morning, or something like that. Unfortunately, Best Buy will not sell the NES Classic via its online store as part of flash sale, per the blog post. It's as if this week wasn't stressful enough already with other last minute holiday shopping and travel plans.

GameStop is also selling limited stock console this week. Should both options fail, you can always pay triple or more for an NES Classic Edition from a third-party seller if you're desperate, although a huge part of the NES Classic's appeal is that you get 30 classic Nintendo games -- Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros., PAC-Man, and more -- for just 60 bucks. That and hours of '80s nostalgia, of course. On the bright side, you'll at least be able to play Super Mario Run on your iPhone or iPad if you're still unable to nab buy the sought-after console. In any case, good luck out there.