Hurry, Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition in 2 Cities RIGHT NOW

With just days left to snag an NES Classic Edition as a last-minute gift, Amazon is continuing its series of surprise local flash sales for the highly sought-after game console on Tuesday. This time, in just two cities in the Pacific Northwest.

The online retail giant announced that Amazon Prime Now members located in Portland and Seattle can order the NES Classic Edition with free two-hour delivery while supplies last on Tuesday. It's unclear how many of the gaming systems Amazon is making available as part of the sale, but it's likely not many. So, uh, you might want to get on that ASAP.