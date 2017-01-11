Hurry, Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition in 2 Cities RIGHT NOW

With just days left to snag an NES Classic Edition as a last-minute gift, Amazon is continuing its series of surprise local flash sales for the highly sought-after game console on Tuesday. This time, in just two cities in the Pacific Northwest.
The online retail giant announced that Amazon Prime Now members located in Portland and Seattle can order the NES Classic Edition with free two-hour delivery while supplies last on Tuesday. It's unclear how many of the gaming systems Amazon is making available as part of the sale, but it's likely not many. So, uh, you might want to get on that ASAP.
Unfortunately, it looks like Amazon is selling the devices in only those two cities for now, although the pattern of flash sales over the last two weeks suggests the company might have more surprises up its sleeves. You can also try your luck at Best Buy and GameStop this week, although both companies said whatever stock of the nostalgia-inducing game system is extremely limited. It's also worth keeping an eye out for additional flash sales from other big retailers, similar to what Urban Outfitters and Walmart did in recent weeks.
The $60 gaming system comes preprogrammed with 30 classic Nintendo games and has sadly been sold out across the board since it first launched last month. Of course, you can pay triple or more to get one right now from third-party resellers if you're that desperate. If not, just stick with Super Mario Run on your iPhone and hold off until the new year, when Nintendo will likely have way more stock available.
