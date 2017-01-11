Whoa: Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition in 14 Cities Right Now

Although the NES Classic Edition is sadly out of stock at most retailers in the final days before the holidays, Amazon is again offering the highly sought-after gaming machine via surprise local flash sales on Wednesday morning. This time, in 11 cities across parts of the East Coast and the Midwest.

The online retail giant announced that Amazon Prime Now members located in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, Virginia Beach, Washington D.C., Richmond, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Nashville, Chicago, and Minneapolis can order the NES Classic Edition with free two-hour delivery while supplies last on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it's unclear how many of the devices are available as part of the sales, but it's likely not many. In other words, you should probably stop reading this and get on that ASAP.