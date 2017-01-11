Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition Right Now in Six Cities

Yes, it looks like the devices are only available in those six cities for now, although there's a good chance that Amazon has plans to release even more stock of the devices in the coming days. Other than that, it looks like your best shots at finally buying one of the damn things is by lining up at Best Buy on Tuesday, December 20th or hitting up your local GameStop early this week. There's a chance that other retails are planning to release whatever stock of the gaming system they have left, too, like Urban Outfitters and Walmart did in recent weeks.

The $60 gaming system, which comes preprogrammed with 30 classic Nintendo games, has been sold out across the board since it first launched on November 11th, although you can pay trip or more to get one right now from third-party resellers if you're that desperate. If not, just hold off until the new year, when Nintendo will likely have way more stock available. At least you'll have Super Mario Run on your iPhone to get your through the holidays.