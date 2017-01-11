Here's How to Get the NES Classic Edition at GameStop This Week

Thanks to flash sales from big retailers like Walmart, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon, people have finally managed to get their hands on Nintendo's highly sought-after NES Classic Edition in recent weeks. Now, it looks like GameStop might just come through as one of the best shots at getting your hands on the widely sold-out miniature game system before Christmas.
When reached by email, a spokesperson for GameStop confirmed the video game store chain will indeed have stock of the NES Classic Edition available for purchase "early this week" at all of its stores across the country. Whatever stock is available will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, the spokesperson said. Unfortunately, the company would not say exactly what day they'll be available this week, but offered a bit of advice on finding one and -- finally -- buying one.
If you're not already doing so, the spokesperson recommended regularly contacting your local GameStop store and checking gamestop.com for updates on availability. Additionally, they said each GameStop store will have a sign displaying the exact number of NES Classic Editions available to buy before it opens in the morning. This could be particularly helpful if you live or work near a GameStop or can get to one easily, just to check. It'll also help you gauge if it's worth waiting in the event that a line forms. Basically, it's going to take some work in order to get one of the damn things this week.
Best Buy is also selling its stock of the nostalgia-inducing gaming devices in a huge one-day flash sale at more than 1,000 of its stores nationwide on Tuesday and even revealed details on exactly how to buy one there. There's also a chance that other big retailers are planning to release whatever stock they have left, too.
Of course, you can always pay triple or more for one via a third-party reseller, if you're really desperate, although a huge part of the gaming system's appeal is that it comes preprogrammed with 30 classic Nintendo games -- all for $60. Or, you can wait until after the holidays, when Nintendo is expected to finally pump out more of the little machines. Whatever you do, good luck out there.
UPDATE - December 20th, 2016 - 7:30pm
A spokesperson for GameStop provided the following update on its NES Classic Edition stock:
"GameStop has again received another limited shipment of Nintendo NES Classics [Tuesday] through Thursday. Only available in store, not online. GameStop recommends that customers call their local stores to determine local quantities."
UPDATE - December 20th, 2016 - 9:30pm
GameStop has released additional details, clarifying its plans to offer the NES Classic Edition this week. Units of the gaming system are currently rolling out to GameStop stores, Jackie Smith, manager of Corporate Communications at the company said via email.
"NES Classics are arriving in stores now and will be available for purchase upon arrival," Smith said. "Some stores received units yesterday, some today, some will tomorrow, some will Thursday. Stores will NOT use the sign availability method on this round. The units will be available as they arrive and on a first-come, first-served basis. Again, this is a VERY limited number. And this is the last batch before Hanukkah/Christmas."
