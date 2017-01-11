Here's How to Get the NES Classic Edition at GameStop This Week

Thanks to flash sales from big retailers like Walmart, Urban Outfitters, and Amazon, people have finally managed to get their hands on Nintendo's highly sought-after NES Classic Edition in recent weeks. Now, it looks like GameStop might just come through as one of the best shots at getting your hands on the widely sold-out miniature game system before Christmas.

When reached by email, a spokesperson for GameStop confirmed the video game store chain will indeed have stock of the NES Classic Edition available for purchase "early this week" at all of its stores across the country. Whatever stock is available will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, the spokesperson said. Unfortunately, the company would not say exactly what day they'll be available this week, but offered a bit of advice on finding one and -- finally -- buying one.