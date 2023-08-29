A Tokyo Cafe Just Launched These Standing Sleep Pods

If you thought falling asleep while standing was impossible, you might want to think again.

Coffee shop Nescafé in the Harajuku district of Tokyo in Japan just launched standing sleeping pods (courtesy of Giraffenap) to give guests the opportunity to secure a delightful power nap. You heard that right. No lying down, and no horizontal mattress—just a shower box-looking pod that fits you vertically.

Technically, though, you're not just standing there. The pods are equipped with pads and holders that allow sleepy guests to comfortably "vertically sit" inside, resting their knees, arms, and head. According to one TikToker, who took it upon themselves to show the experience in a viral video posted on their profile, "it looks awful but apparently it's designed to give you the best power nap."