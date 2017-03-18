Watch These 2-Year-Olds Have The Most Epic Slumber Party Ever

This is what really happens when toddlers have a slumber party. Two-year-old twins named Andrew and Ryan had a doozy of an evening when they should have been sleeping in their family’s New York City apartment, as the duo made forts and turned their bedroom into their own midnight party palace.

The boys’ parents Jonathan and Susana Balkin captured the spectacle on their Nest home recording device. The footage has been sped up to accurately characterize the whirlwind of the evening. Since being posted on Facebook earlier this week, the video’s conjured a viral storm, earning 8.3 million views and 84,000 shares.