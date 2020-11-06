Nestlé Is Releasing a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Milk to Up Your Cereal Game

The beauty of milk is that you don't just have to drink it straight, unless you're into that. It's got so many better uses—for cereal, dunking cookies, cooling down your hot coffee. And now, all of those culinary experiences just got a serious upgrade because Nestlé Sensations is introducing Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored milk.

The company's latest dairy innovation, which is hitting retailers nationwide this January, is meant to mirror that bottom-of-the-cereal-bowl milk.

"Thanks to the new Nestlé Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk, there’s no waiting necessary to devour the irresistibly delicious Cinnamilk found at the bottom of the bowl," a rep for Nestlé told Thrillist.

The Cinnamilk, as it's been dubbed, is swirled with the same cinnamon and sugar flavor reminiscent of your fave classic cereal. And while, sure, you can drink it straight and it'll be outstanding, think about all your other options. An Oreo in Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk? Next level.