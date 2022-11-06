Nestlé Cookie Dough Has Been Recalled Because it Contains Plastic

Nestlé is recalling "a limited quantity" of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs. The cookie dough may contain pieces of soft plastic film, according to the notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is limited to three batches of the Toll House cookie dough, all of which were produced from August 1-3, 2022. Though, those batches were large enough to have been distributed nationwide. The recall started after Nestlé received complaints from customers who found foreign matter in their cookie dough.

This recall is separate from the mid-October recall of Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the presence of extraneous plastic as well.

The recalled batches carry the batch codes "22135554RR," "22145554RR," and "22155554RR." No other versions of Nestlé's Toll House cookie dough are impacted by this recall, it says in its notice.

In its recall notice, the company says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses due to the contaminated cookie dough. If you have any of those batches of cookie dough, you should return it for a refund or replacement.