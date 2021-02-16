Nestlé Is Developing New Vegan KitKat Bars

With plant-based food and drink products growing all over the globe and KitKat’s propensity for mixing up its lineup here and abroad, we should have seen KitKat V—a vegan version of the classic—coming a mile away.

The non-dairy breakaway candy bars are made of “the first chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit,” according to a press release, and they were inspired by KitKat fans.

"One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” Alexander von Maillot, Head of Confectionery at Nestlé, said in the statement. “I can't wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat.”