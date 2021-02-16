Nestlé Is Developing New Vegan KitKat Bars
They’re being made in KitKat’s United Kingdom birthplace.
With plant-based food and drink products growing all over the globe and KitKat’s propensity for mixing up its lineup here and abroad, we should have seen KitKat V—a vegan version of the classic—coming a mile away.
The non-dairy breakaway candy bars are made of “the first chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit,” according to a press release, and they were inspired by KitKat fans.
"One of the most common requests we see on social media is for a vegan KitKat, so we're delighted to be able to make that wish come true,” Alexander von Maillot, Head of Confectionery at Nestlé, said in the statement. “I can't wait for people to be able to try this amazingly tasty new KitKat.”
The vegan treats will land on store shelves all over the world later this year, though notably, not in the United States. “KitKat is made and sold under license by Hershey’s in the US,” reps for Nestlé told Thrillist in an email, meaning that The Hershey Company would have to create its own plant-based version for American audiences.
Thrillist has reached out to Hershey about the possibility of the company developing a vegan KitKat, and we will update when the company responds.
