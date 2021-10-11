Nestlé Professional Just Recalled 4 Nature's Heart Products

Granola folks, be warned. Nestlé Professional is recalling four kinds of Nature's Heart trail mix products amid fears they may contain serious allergens.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website reveals that four 1.5-ounce fruit and trail mix products have been pulled from shelves. According to the recall notice, the products may contain undeclared peanuts, which could prove dangerous for those who are allergic. Recalled products include Nature's Heart 1.5-ounce Superfood Trail Mix, Nature's Heart 1.5-ounce Toasted Coconut Chips, Nature's Heart 1.5-ounce Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix, and Nature's Heart 1.5-ounce Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix.

The company issued the recall after receiving two complaints from different consumers, according to the FDA. Both claimed they ate the Nature's Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and had mild reactions. Fortunately, no severe reactions or hospitalizations were reported.

None of the products normally contain peanuts, nor do they have peanuts listed as an allergen on the product labels. The company is currently investigating whether the product came in contact with peanuts, making them contaminated, during the manufacturing process.

Those who recently purchased Nature's Heart Trail Mix products should look at the UPC codes and best by dates to determine whether they're part of the affected batches.

These are the codes you need to be aware of:

Nature's Heart Superfood Trail Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000211944

Case UPC: 050000618569

Nature's Heart Toasted Coconut Chips

Pouch UPC: 050000695454

Case UPC: 050000695454

Nature's Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000867967

Case UPC: 050000948758

Nature's Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix

Pouch UPC: 050000891450

Case UPC: 050000692514



Affected batches contain best by dates of December 2021, April 2022, January 2022, and February 2022. If you find a contaminated bag in your home, Nestlé Professional says you should throw it out or bring it to the store at which you bought it to return it.