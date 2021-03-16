Top Your Ice Cream with Nestlé’s New Chocolate Chip Cookie Syrup
Toll House cookies go liquid.
Along with bacon, chili crisp, and vodka, chocolate syrup goes with almost anything. And Nestlé’s new Toll House variety takes the familiar favorite and imbues it with extra oomph with the essence of chocolate chip cookies.
The brand best known for one of the most famous back-of-the-bag chocolate chip recipes in the world (as well as plenty of ready-to-bake options) was spotted alongside a pecan turtle delight cookie variety by the Instagram account @candyhunting, according to Delish. The @candyhunting account holder appeared to have spotted the items at the midwestern supermarket chain Hy-Vee.
Instagram commenters are already musing on the syrup’s possibilities, suggesting adding it to coffee, and, of course, all manner of ice cream. We’d like to try it in hot chocolate before all the looming summer products swoop in.
When we might be able to try it, however, is a bit of a mystery. It does not yet appear to have a presence on Nestlé’s web site, and an unscientific search of some major retailers turned up nothing. Thrillist has reached out to the company for more information, and we will update when we hear back.