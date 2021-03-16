Top Your Ice Cream with Nestlé’s New Chocolate Chip Cookie Syrup

Along with bacon, chili crisp, and vodka, chocolate syrup goes with almost anything. And Nestlé’s new Toll House variety takes the familiar favorite and imbues it with extra oomph with the essence of chocolate chip cookies.

The brand best known for one of the most famous back-of-the-bag chocolate chip recipes in the world (as well as plenty of ready-to-bake options) was spotted alongside a pecan turtle delight cookie variety by the Instagram account @candyhunting, according to Delish. The @candyhunting account holder appeared to have spotted the items at the midwestern supermarket chain Hy-Vee.