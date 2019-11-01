Happy Baking Season, Nestlé Is Recalling Cookie Dough Due to Rubber Contamination

We love a festive recall. Last year, around Thanksgiving, raw turkey all over the country was recalled due possible salmonella contamination. It was so cute! And now, sweet tooths are in for a special treat this baking season, because Nestlé is recalling some of its cookie dough products due to possible rubber contamination.
Nestlé is initiated a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products on Thursday due to "the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces," according to a press release. The recall includes the following products, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295 (batch dates are the four digits that follow the "use or freeze-by" date):
Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz),
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)
- Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)
Nestlé Toll House:
- Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz and 30oz)
- Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz, 36oz, and 80oz)
- Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)
- Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)
- Monster Munch (16oz)
- Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)
- Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)
- Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)
- White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)
- Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)
- Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)
- Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)
M&M'S®:
- Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)
- Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)
No injuries or illnesses have been reported so far. Just a lot of cookie dreams deferred, a metaphoric oven left eternally preheating.
All said, 2019 hasn't been a safe year for bakers. In September, Gold Metal recalled 60,000 pounds of flour for possible E. coli contamination, maybe encouraging some people to switch to pre-made cookie dough. Maybe we'll see an influx of no-bake date and oat balls enthusiasts.
