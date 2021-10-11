Nestlé Toll House Is Releasing 4 New Cookie Dough Flavors This Holiday Season

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Okay, not really. But that isn't stopping brands like Nestlé Toll House from looking ahead, though. The company announced its holiday lineup of cookie doughs that'll have bakers everywhere ready to deck the halls.

Beginning in November, customers will be able to get their hands on all four festive new dough flavors and more from Toll House. The lineup includes Peppermint Cocoa Cookie dough, Red Velvet Cookie Dough, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, Snow Day Cookie Dough, and more.

Here's what you need to know about Toll House's sweet new additions:

Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough is a cocoa cookie dough with red and white peppermint chunks throughout.

is a cocoa cookie dough with red and white peppermint chunks throughout. Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels and More is a mix of milk chocolate morsels, peppermint squares and mini marshmallows.

is a mix of milk chocolate morsels, peppermint squares and mini marshmallows. Nestlé Toll House Red Velvet Cookie Dough is a a red velvet cookie dough mixed with white morsels throughout.

is a a red velvet cookie dough mixed with white morsels throughout. Nestlé Toll House Gingerbread Cookie Dough is a gingerbread-flavored cookie dough topped with holiday sprinkles and shapes.

is a gingerbread-flavored cookie dough topped with holiday sprinkles and shapes. Nestlé Toll House Snow Day Cookie Dough is a white chip cookie dough with snowflake sprinkles and sugar crystals on top.

In addition to its all-new lineup, the cookie dough creators have decided to bring back M&M's Minis Holiday Cookie Dough. All of these offerings are limited-edition, meaning they'll be here and gone before you know it. If you're big into holiday baking, or just want a festive snack to chow down on while you wrap presents or kick it fireside, you're going to have to hurry and grab a few packs.