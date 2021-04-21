Nestlé Toll House Has New Funfetti Cookie Dough for All Your Celebrations
It comes with rainbow sprinkles, naturally.
Though nobody would blame you for thinking cookie dough simply can’t be improved upon, it has seen a few innovations in recent years, mostly in the ready-to-eat category. While the latest cookie dough creation still needs baking, it’s made huge strides in festivity with Funfetti.
Nestlé Toll House Funfetti cookie dough is a vanilla cake-flavored dough brightened up with rainbow sprinkles in classic confetti fashion. Thrillist has yet to sample the new treat, but it’s already sounding very birthday cake-adjacent.
Along with the new hot fudge sundae and chocolate peanut caramel Morsels & More varieties, Funfetti cookie dough will start hitting store shelves this June. It'll sell for about $3 nationwide. The company is unleashing tubs filled with cookies and creme-flavored edible cookie dough around the same time.