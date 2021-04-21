News

Nestlé Toll House Has New Funfetti Cookie Dough for All Your Celebrations

It comes with rainbow sprinkles, naturally.

By Thrillist News

Published on 4/21/2021 at 3:03 PM

Photo Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

Though nobody would blame you for thinking cookie dough simply can’t be improved upon, it has seen a few innovations in recent years, mostly in the ready-to-eat category. While the latest cookie dough creation still needs baking, it’s made huge strides in festivity with Funfetti.

Nestlé Toll House Funfetti cookie dough is a vanilla cake-flavored dough brightened up with rainbow sprinkles in classic confetti fashion. Thrillist has yet to sample the new treat, but it’s already sounding very birthday cake-adjacent. 

Along with the new hot fudge sundae and chocolate peanut caramel Morsels & More varieties, Funfetti cookie dough will start hitting store shelves this June. It'll sell for about $3 nationwide. The company is unleashing tubs filled with cookies and creme-flavored edible cookie dough around the same time.

