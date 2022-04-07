Toll House Is Dropping Bigger-Than-Ever Stuffed Cookie Dough in 2 Flavors

Although it's not summer yet—heck, it's hardly even spring—Nestle Toll House is ready to turn up the heat. The brand is dropping two totally new Stuffed Cookie Dough creations that will have fans reaching for a fork and knife.

The cookie brand is dropping Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling and Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel Filling. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling features the original Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough filled with ooey, gooey, chocolate fudge perfection in the center of the cookie. The Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel Filling, on the other hand, offers fans a rich chocolate and salted caramel flavor with double chocolate cookie dough and salted caramel filling.

The thick new doughs are a first of their kind in the refrigerated aisle. Each package contains four indulgent, bakery-style cookies, that only require a preheated oven to bring to life. Both flavors will be available at grocery retailers all over the country in the beginning of July.

A glass of milk, plant-based or otherwise, comes highly recommended to wash these babies down.