Nestlé Toll House Is Unleashing New Cookies & Creme Edible Cookie Dough

I have a theory that everything tastes better when it's of the cookies and creme variety. Some might call that an opinion. I, my friends, call it fact. And if you don't agree, here's your task: try the all-new Nestlé Toll House edible cookie dough and tell me otherwise.

The sweets maker has officially debuted the cooke dough tubs that are totally safe to eat raw. You can dive in spoon first without your mom's childhood reminder that it'll cause salmonella. The latest addition to Nestlé's growing lineup of edible cookie dough is made with real chocolate and creme sandwiches and comes in 15-ounce tubs.