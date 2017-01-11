Nostalgia Reigns: Bill Nye is Getting a Show on Netflix

While Netflix shows can be a little focus-grouped, it can also mean they sometimes hit the nail on the head, like they have with Wednesday's announcement that they're giving Bill Nye his own show. Bill Nye the Science Guy was a weirdly successful touchstone for many millennials, giving children of the 90s the best damn programming on probability and marine mammals a kid could hope for.

Now in their nostalgia-craving 30s, Nye is going to give those same kids the best damn programming on vaccines and evolution a freelance graphic designer could hope for. The new series is going to be called Bill Nye Saves the World and it's probably not got to have a whole lot in common with his 90s show.