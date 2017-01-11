Nostalgia Reigns: Bill Nye is Getting a Show on Netflix

While Netflix shows can be a little focus-grouped, it can also mean they sometimes hit the nail on the head, like they have with Wednesday's announcement that they're giving Bill Nye his own show. Bill Nye the Science Guy was a weirdly successful touchstone for many millennials, giving children of the 90s the best damn programming on probability and marine mammals a kid could hope for.
Now in their nostalgia-craving 30s, Nye is going to give those same kids the best damn programming on vaccines and evolution a freelance graphic designer could hope for. The new series is going to be called Bill Nye Saves the World and it's probably not got to have a whole lot in common with his 90s show.
If you somehow haven't seen Nye since the 90s, he's far from receded from the public eye. He's often a talking head, arguing evolution with the Creation Museum's Ken Ham or lampooning CNN over their "climate change denier meteorologist." He also regularly talks space with the wonderfully geeky and funny Neil deGrasse Tyson on Star Talk.
The show will look a little more like that feisty Bill Nye of late than the cartoonish Nye of the 90s. Netflix describes the talk show's focus as "dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims." That should give a good indication where it's headed, but Netflix said it outright as well, calling the tact he'll take "unfiltered."
"Since the start of the Science Guy show, I’ve been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science,” said Nye in a statement. “Today, I’m excited to be working with Netflix on a new show, where we’ll discuss the complex scientific issues facing us today, with episodes on vaccinations, genetically modified foods, and climate change. With the right science and good writing, we’ll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we’ll change the world a little."
The show is set to premiere spring 2017. Bill. Bill. Bill. Bill. Bill.