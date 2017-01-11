Netflix's CEO Suggests Hallucinogenic Drugs Could Replace TV and Movies

With the recent rise of consumer virtual reality platforms, major hints a big things to come in the realm of augmented reality, and the ever-evolving gaming landscape, it's clear the future of entertainment is going to be spectacular, thanks to technology. The CEO of Netflix, however, recently suggested the movies and TV shows we enjoy today might someday be replaced by something, well, pharmacological: advanced hallucinogenic drugs.

In a recent WSJD Live interview, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speculated about the types of entertainment we'll consume instead of movies, TV shows, and other traditional media in the next the several decades, saying, "Is it VR, is it gaming, is it pharmacological?” Yes, pharmacological -- you know, as in drugs. When asked to elaborate, Hastings joked that all you'll have to do is take a couple of pills to experience entertainment sometime in the future, according to a report by Engadget.