Netflix Is Looking Into Charging More for People Who Share Their Passwords

Cue the meltdowns. Not only did Netflix already raise its standard membership prices this year, but now the company is also getting more serious about ending the joy of password sharing. Please, Netflix, have you seen the price of rent, groceries, and gas lately ? But, this isn’t much of a surprise. Most streaming companies have floated the idea of charging users who share passwords across multiple households a bit more.

Netflix made an announcement on Wednesday that could very well change your friendships, and maybe even your life. The company will begin charging some accounts that share passwords outside of a single household more money. The test run will work on “ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” Netflix stated in a blog post .

Netflix is testing two new features for people who share accounts across households. The first feature is “Add an Extra Member,” which will allow users with standard and premium plans to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with. These sub accounts will come with their own profile, login and password, and recommendations, for a lower price than the primary subscription. Each additional user will cost about $2.98 in addition to the cost of the main plan.

The second feature will be “Transfer Profile to a New Account,” which will allow users on the basic, standard, and premium plan holders to transfer profile information from the additional user to a new account or to an Extra member sub account.

At the moment, these additional features (and fees) are only planned to roll out in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. But Netflix will likely begin instituting the features in more countries in the coming months.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Netflix said in the announcement. “We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”